Льготная ставка устанавливается на весь срок кредита — до 30 лет.
Банк ДОМ.РФ в партнерстве с застройщиком ГК «ФСК» запускает программу субсидирования ипотечных ставок при покупке квартир в ЖК «Римский», «Сколковский», «Настроение», «Датский» и «Южная Битца» в Москве. Оформить кредит можно по ставке от 3,1% в рамках льготной ипотеки на новостройки, льготная ставка устанавливается на весь срок кредита — до 30 лет.
По условиям программы, максимальная сумма ипотеки составляет 12 млн рублей. Первоначальный взнос — от 15% стоимости приобретаемого объекта недвижимости. Минимальная процентная ставка доступна для заемщиков, подтверждающих доходы и занятость выпиской из Пенсионного фонда РФ, заказать ее можно через сотрудника банка.
Оформить ипотеку вне льготной программы на новостройки можно по ставке от 4,8%. Это позволит получить кредит в большей сумме: максимальный размер ипотеки составляет 30 млн рублей. Кредит вне программы с господдержкой также оформляется на срок до 30 лет.
Подать заявку на ипотеку в Банк ДОМ.РФ можно в режиме онлайн по ссылке, около 80% решений принимается почти мгновенно. Платежи по кредиту вносятся также без посещения офиса и без комиссии — через цифровую платформу с помощью дебетовой карты, по которой предусмотрены дополнительные бонусы и кешбэк 5% на товары категорий «ДОМ», «АЗС», «Образование» и «Книги».
