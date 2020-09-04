Обновленные версии отличаются расширенным функционалом.
Банк «Александровский» запустил новую версию интернет-банка и мобильного приложения для частных клиентов на платформе Faktura.ru. Обновленные версии отличаются расширенным функционалом, а также более современным и акцентированным дизайном интерфейса, сообщает пресс-служба кредитной организации.
В частности, в интернет-банке и приложении расширен доступ к информации по кредитам и кредитным картам, включая график погашения, сумму платежа и общей задолженности.
Одной из новинок стала возможность управления параметрами безопасности карт, в том числе изменение ПИН-кода и установка лимитов на расходование средств по карте. Кроме того, пользователи теперь могут быстро и просто совершать переводы по номеру карты в другие банки.
Еще одна новая функция — подписка на налоги и штрафы. Она позволяет вовремя получать уведомления о начисленных суммах налогов или штрафов.
Помимо этого в мобильном приложении появилась возможность оформления вкладов, счетов, дебетовых и кредитных карт по аналогии с сервисом в интернет-банке, а также новая опция добавления карты в кошельки Apple Pay, Google Pay и Samsung Pay непосредственно из приложения.
Скачать новое приложение можно бесплатно в Google Play и App Store. Для доступа к новому интернет-банку или приложению достаточно пройти регистрацию по номеру карты, счета или паспорта. Ранее выпущенные версии интернет-банка и мобильного приложения по-прежнему доступны для совершения операций.
