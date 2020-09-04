Это первые банкоматы Альфа-Банка в сети общественного транспорта Москвы.

На первом этапе проекта банкоматы установлены на шести станциях МЦК: «Шоссе Энтузиастов», «Ботанический Сад», «Лужники», «Хорошево», «Деловой Центр», «Ростокино». Эти станции выбраны из-за большого потока пассажиров, торговых центров неподалеку и пересадок на метро либо пригородные электропоезда.