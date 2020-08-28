Клиенты Райффайзенбанка теперь могут заказывать и получать справки в интернет-банке «Райффайзен Бизнес Онлайн», говорится в релизе финучреждения.

Получить документ можно в цифровом виде или заказать доставку курьером. Перечень справок, доступных для заказа, будет расширяться.

«Компании из сегмента малого и микробизнеса могут заказать справку об оборотах по счетам, о ссудной задолженности, отсутствии неисполненных обязательств, картотеки, остатках на счетах и др. Для этого достаточно выбрать пункт «Заказ справок» в главном меню в личном кабинете «Райффайзен Бизнес Онлайн», — отмечается в релизе.