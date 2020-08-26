Генпрокуратура утвердила обвинительное заключение по уголовному делу в отношении бывшего вице-президента Русстройбанка и его знакомого, обвиняемых в растрате 175 млн рублей. Уголовное дело направлено для рассмотрения по существу в Мещанский районный суд Москвы.

По версии следствия, вице-президент банка, действуя совместно с бывшим председателем правления кредитного учреждения и неустановленными лицами, в течение 2015 года обеспечивал выдачу заведомо невозвратных кредитов подконтрольным юридическим лицам. Второй фигурант данного уголовного дела обеспечивал подписание фиктивных документов от лица коммерческих организаций, а также контролировал движение денежных средств и их перечисление на подконтрольные счета.

В результате указанных действий банку причинен ущерб на сумму 175 млн рублей.

Председатель правления банка скрылся от органов предварительного следствия и объявлен в международный розыск.