Московский Кредитный Банк (МКБ) запустил новый формат обслуживания «МКБ Премиум» с набором привилегий и сервисов для клиентов, следует из релиза финучреждения.

«МКБ Премиум» — это готовые финансовые решения с улучшенными условиями по всей линейке продуктов, нефинансовые привилегии, персональный менеджер и комфортное обслуживание в выделенных зонах отделений.

«Открыты первые выделенные зоны «МКБ Премиум» в офисах Москвы, Московской области и Санкт-Петербурга, постепенно их количество будет расти», — прокомментировала начальник управления по работе с премиальными клиентами МКБ Нина Макухина.

Чтобы стать клиентом «МКБ Премиум», необходимо соблюдение одного из условий: размещение совокупных активов (среднемесячных остатков денежных средств на счетах клиента и средств в инвестиционных и страховых продуктах партнеров банка) в размере от 2 млн рублей либо наличие пакета карточных услуг «Премиальный».