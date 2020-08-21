Акция «Бизнес-каникулы» распространяется не только на юридических лиц и индивидуальных предпринимателей, имеющих счета в банке, но и на новых клиентов, обратившихся в банк для открытия счета.
Энергомашбанк продлил до 30 сентября 2020 года действие акции «Бизнес-каникулы» по начислению 4% годовых на остаток по счетам юридических лиц и индивидуальных предпринимателей, следует из релиза кредитной организации.
«Акция дает возможность получать на остаток от 10 рублей на расчетном счете в рублях 4% годовых. Для участия в ней достаточно направить в банк заявление. Клиентам, уже присоединившимся к акции, начисление процентов продлевается автоматически до 30 сентября 2020 года. Выплата начисленных процентов будет осуществляться 31 августа, как было заявлено ранее, и 30 сентября 2020 года», — отмечается в сообщении.
