Арбитражный суд Москвы продлил на шесть месяцев конкурсное производство в отношении бывшего владельца банка «Российский Кредит» Анатолия Мотылева, говорится в определении суда. Заявление о продлении срока банкротства было направлено в суд финансовым управляющим имуществом бизнесмена Анастасией Колдыревой.
Ранее финансовый управляющий в рамках дела о банкротстве истребовал у супруги Мотылева Анны транспортные средства. Также управляющий подал заявление о привлечении Мотылевой к участию в деле о банкротстве бизнесмена в качестве третьего лица.
Столичный арбитраж 19 февраля 2018 года признал Мотылева несостоятельным (банкротом), в отношении него была введена процедура реализации имущества гражданина.
В производстве суда находится на рассмотрении заявление АСВ о взыскании солидарно 3,6 млрд рублей убытков с бывшего владельца «Российского Кредита» Мотылева и еще четырех топ-менеджеров организации. Также в заявлении конкурсного управляющего содержится требование о взыскании с экс-руководителей банка убытков на сумму от 1,5 млрд до 2,6 млрд рублей. Также в мае 2019 года кассационная инстанция подтвердила отказ АСВ в аресте имущества Мотылева на сумму 3,9 млрд рублей. Было отказано и в аналогичном требовании управляющего об аресте имущества еще четырех руководителей банка на сумму от 5,5 млрд до 6,5 млрд рублей.
Ходатайство об аресте имущества было направлено в суд в рамках заявления агентства о взыскании убытков в размере более 12 млрд рублей с экс-руководства банка.
