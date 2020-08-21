Теперь держатели кредитных и дебетовых карт могут в несколько кликов перенести карты в свой смартфон и начать использовать сервис для оплаты покупок везде в мире, где принимают к оплате Mastercard. Кошелёк Pay — первый независимый сервис бесконтактных платежей с глобальным покрытием, разработанный в России, сервис сертифицирован Mastercard. В приложении «Кошелёк» можно собрать не только банковские карты, но и дисконтные карты магазинов, что позволяет использовать смартфон как для оплаты, так и для получения скидок. Теперь все карты доступны в одном приложении!

Перенести свою пластиковую карту Mastercard Кредит Европа Банка в приложение «Кошелёк» очень просто! Достаточно скачать мобильное приложение «Кошелёк» в Google Play или Huawei App Gallery и привязать к нему свою банковскую карту международной платежной системы Masterсard. Для того, чтобы добавить карту, достаточно отсканировать её в приложении «Кошелёк» или ввести данные карты вручную, подтвердив регистрацию в сервисе одноразовым паролем из SMS-сообщения от Банка. Сервис бесплатный и доступен для устройств с операционной системой Android версии 5.0 и выше, а также для смартфонов Huawei/Honor, поддерживающих технологию NFC.