Соотношение среднего размера назначенных пенсий со средним размером начисленной заработной платы за январь — апрель 2020 года выросло до 30,4% с 29,6% на начало года.
Средний размер страховой пенсии по старости неработающего пенсионера на 1 июля 2020 года составил 16 491,63 рубля и по сравнению с 1 июля 2019 года увеличился на 1 010,26 рубля. Такие данные приводятся в оперативном докладе Счетной палаты об исполнении федерального бюджета и бюджетов государственных внебюджетных фондов за январь — июнь 2020 года.
Ранее в Минтруде сообщали, что в 2019 году средний размер страховой пенсии по старости для неработающих пенсионеров увеличился на 7,6% — до 15 496 рублей.
В докладе СП указано, что соотношение среднего размера назначенных пенсий со средним размером начисленной заработной платы за январь — апрель 2020 года выросло до 30,4% (на начало 2020-го составляло 29,6%).
В числе прочего отмечается, что в 2020 году темпы сокращения численности работающих пенсионеров замедлились в три раза. Если за первое полугодие 2019 года число работающих пенсионеров сократилось почти на 333,6 тыс. человек (на 3,5%), то за первое полугодие 2020-го — на 109,32 тыс.
В бюджет Пенсионного фонда России за январь — июнь 2020 года поступило порядка 4 трлн 840,549 млрд рублей, или 54,2% прогнозируемого объема доходов. Это на 15,3% больше, чем в аналогичном периоде прошлого года. При этом доходы росли за счет поступления средств из федерального бюджета.
«В первой половине 2020 года особенностью исполнения бюджета Пенсионного фонда Российской Федерации стало введение карантинных противовирусных мероприятий, в результате которых была приостановлена деятельность предприятий и организаций... ПФР был наделен полномочиями по предоставлению дополнительных мер государственной поддержки отдельным категориям граждан в целях снижения негативных последствий влияния пандемии коронавируса», — напоминают в СП.
По данным аудиторов, из федерального бюджета в бюджет ПФР поступило за полгода 2 трлн 215,036 млрд рублей, что на 38,2% больше, чем в аналогичном периоде 2019 года. Доля данных средств в доходах ПФР выросла с 38,2% до 45,8%. С 2020 года ПФР предоставляет гражданам семь новых выплат, источником финансирования которых являются средства федерального бюджета, пять из них — в рамках мер поддержки населения в связи с распространением COVID-19.
Доходы бюджета ПФР за счет поступления страховых взносов на обязательное пенсионное страхование в целом увеличились на 44,341 млрд рублей, или на 1,7%, и составили 45,7% прогнозируемого объема. Объем страховых взносов увеличился за счет поступлений в I квартале. За апрель — июнь по сравнению с аналогичным периодом 2019 года объем поступивших страховых взносов уменьшился на 91,569 млрд рублей (6,5%). Совокупная задолженность по страховым взносам перед бюджетом ПФР с начала года выросла на 79,712 млрд рублей, или на 30,8%, — до 338,716 млрд. Основной рост задолженности приходится на II квартал 2020 года и обусловлен сложившейся эпидемиологической ситуацией.
