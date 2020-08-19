Слухи о сокращении сервисных менеджеров появились в соцсетях в конце июля. В Сбербанке пояснили, что в связи с решением основных технологических проблем нагрузка на сервисных менеджеров снизилась.
Сбербанк упраздняет должность сервисного менеджера в своих отделениях, сообщил источник и подтвердили Банки.ру в пресс-службе кредитной организации. Такие сотрудники работали в крупнейших отделениях банка и выполняли функции помощника руководителя офиса по решению проблем клиентов.
Сервисные менеджеры в Сбербанке работали с теми клиентами, которые не смогли получить помощь у операциониста или консультанта. Фактически им приходилось решать сложные и конфликтные ситуации, которые не смогли решить сотрудники первой и второй линий. Также они занимались мониторингом ошибок и обучением персонала и отвечали за индексы удовлетворенности и лояльности клиентов банка (CSI и NPS).
Слухи о сокращении сервисных менеджеров появились в соцсетях в конце июля. В Сбербанке пояснили, что в связи с решением основных технологических проблем нагрузка на сервисных менеджеров снизилась, а у руководителей офисов высвободилось время для работы с клиентами, поэтому потребность в данной должности отпала. Функции этих сотрудников перераспределятся между имеющимися руководителями офисов и менеджерами по обслуживанию.
«Технологические изменения и переход на новую сервисную модель обслуживания клиентов, когда решать проблемы клиента может каждый сотрудник отделения и его непосредственный руководитель, на наш взгляд, только улучшит качество клиентского обслуживания в наших офисах», — объяснили в пресс-службе Сбербанка.
Сколько именно сотрудников попали под сокращение, в банке не уточнили, но отметили, что должность сервисного менеджера была в каждом пятнадцатом отделении. Сотрудникам, попавшим под сокращение, предлагают другие вакансии в банке и компаниях экосистемы, программы переобучения и оказывают финансовую поддержку при переходе на позиции в других городах, сообщили в пресс-службе. «Мы рассматриваем их в приоритете при заполнении вакансий на другие должности, связанные с обслуживанием клиентов, и должности линейных руководителей клиентскими подразделениями», — сообщили в Сбербанке.
Евгения ОГУРЦОВА, Banki.ru
