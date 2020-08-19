Средний размер вклада физических лиц на 1 июля 2020 года составил 180 тыс. рублей.
Средние ставки по рублевым годовым вкладам в сумме 1 млн рублей за первое полугодие 2020 года уменьшились на 0,9 процентного пункта, с 5,8% до 4,9%. Средневзвешенный уровень ставок по аналогичным вкладам снизился на 1,1 п. п., с 5,6% до 4,5% годовых. Такие данные приводятся в материале Агентства по страхованию вкладов «Мониторинг застрахованных вкладов за первое полугодие 2020 года».
Согласно данным проводимого АСВ мониторинга процентных ставок по вкладам в 100 крупнейших розничных банках, 91 банк по итогам первого полугодия 2020 года понизил ставки. В пяти банках ставки увеличились, в четырех — остались на прежнем уровне.
Средний размер вклада физических лиц (включая индивидуальных предпринимателей), без счетов с суммой до 1 тыс. рублей на 1 июля 2020 года составил 180 тыс. рублей, увеличившись с начала года на 4,5%. Средний размер вклада малых предприятий (без счетов до 1 тыс. рублей) равнялся на отчетную дату 1,475 млн рублей (минус 0,3%).
По итогам первого полугодия доля вкладов населения в иностранной валюте в результате снижения курса рубля увеличилась на 0,2 п. п., с 19,6% до 19,8%, указывают в АСВ.
Доля вкладов на срок свыше одного года уменьшилась с 40,5% до 37,9% на 1 июля 2020-го, вкладов на срок до года — с 33,2% до 31%. Доля вкладов до востребования увеличилась с 26,3% до 31,1%.
В числе прочего в обзоре сообщается, что доля 30 крупнейших банков по объему вкладов населения в первом полугодии выросла на 0,6 п. п., составив 91,3%, в том числе доля Сбербанка увеличилась c 43,8% до 44%.
