Клиенты банка «Санкт-Петербург» — юридические лица и индивидуальные предприниматели теперь могут воспользоваться программой «Лизинг-Премиум», разработанной в партнерстве с компанией X-Leasing («ИКС-Лизинг»), сообщает пресс-служба кредитной организации.

В рамках программы банк определяет и предварительно одобряет клиенту лимит средств, за счет которых можно приобрести транспорт и спецтехнику без предоставления дополнительных документов, без залогов и поручителей по льготной ставке.

«В рамках лизинговой сделки можно приобрести новое и подержанное (до трех лет) движимое имущество: легковые и грузовые автомобили, прицепы и полуприцепы, спецтехнику, автобусы, легкий коммерческий транспорт. Рассмотрение заявки клиента на лизинг происходит за два часа», — говорится в релизе.

Авансовый платеж по договору лизинга может составить от 10% до 49%. Срок договора — до 48 месяцев для новых предметов лизинга и до 36 месяцев для подержанных. Программа предполагает любой график лизинговых платежей (аннуитетный, убывающий, сезонный), а также возможность досрочного погашения на любом сроке. Выкупить имущество можно как на юридическое, так и на физическое лицо.