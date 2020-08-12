Сумма иска составляла почти 69,7 млрд рублей.
Суд принял решение привлечь бывшего члена совета директоров рухнувшего РосинтерБанка Рамиля Закерова к субсидиарной ответственности по обязательствам кредитной организации, следует из сообщения на сайте Агентства по страхованию вкладов, которое осуществляет процедуру конкурсного производства в банке.
АСВ в сентябре 2019 года направило в Арбитражный суд Москвы заявление о привлечении Рамиля Закерова к субсидиарной ответственности по обязательствам банка в размере более 69,685 млрд рублей.
Напомним, Рамиль Закеров по трастовому договору владел долей в 6% акций РосинтерБанка и входил в его совет директоров.
«Определением Арбитражного суда Москвы, резолютивная часть которого объявлена 31 июля 2020 года (опубликовано 7 августа 2020) года, Закеров Р. С. привлечен к субсидиарной ответственности по обязательствам АО «КБ «Росинтербанк»; производство в части определения размера ответственности приостановлено до завершения расчетов с кредиторами», — говорится в сегодняшнем сообщении АСВ.
Комментарии: 61
