Мосгорсуд признал законным решение об обращении в доход государства имущества полковника ФСБ Кирилла Черкалина и его семьи на сумму более 6 млрд рублей. Об этом сообщили РАПСИ в пресс-службе суда.

«Постановление Головинского районного суда оставлено без изменения», — сказал собеседник агентства.

В соответствии с судебным актом, обращению в доход государства подлежат четыре квартиры, два загородных дома, шесть земельных участков общей площадью 7 116 кв. м, 14 нежилых помещений, два автомобиля, 800 млн рублей, 72 млн долларов, около 8,5 млн евро, обнаруженные в ходе следственных действий в жилище, автомашине и служебном кабинете Черкалина, а также принадлежащие его родственникам и близким. Общая стоимость обращенного в доход государства имущества составляет более 6,3 млрд рублей.

Черкалину предъявлено обвинение в совершении преступления, предусмотренного частью 4 статьи 159 Уголовного кодекса РФ («Мошенничество в особо крупном размере»). Кроме того, ему инкриминируется получение взятки в размере 850 тыс. долларов от предпринимателя за общее покровительство.

По сообщениям СМИ, Черкалин признал свою вину и заключил досудебное соглашение о сотрудничестве с Генпрокуратурой.

Согласно сайту Росфинмониторинга, Черкалин представлял ФСБ в Межведомственной комиссии по противодействию отмыванию преступных доходов. Следствие считает, что незаконная деятельность обвиняемого происходила в период с ноября 2013 года по февраль 2015-го.

Как сообщалось, Кирилл Черкалин был начальником второго («банковского») отдела управления «К» службы экономической безопасности ФСБ (прим. Банки.ру).