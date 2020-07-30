Ранее основатель Telegram Павел Дуров выступил с широкой критикой правил App Store.
Мессенджер Telegram обратился к еврокомиссару по вопросам конкуренции Маргрет Вестагер с жалобой на Apple, заявив о несоответствии политики функционирования магазина App Store антимонопольному законодательству Евросоюза. Об этом пишет РАПСИ, ссылаясь на Financial Times. В документе утверждается, что Apple должна представить пользователям возможность загружать программное обеспечение для устройств компании не только из App Store.
Ранее основатель Telegram Павел Дуров выступил с широкой критикой правил App Store. В частности, он указал на то, что 30-процентная комиссия за каждое приложение компании увеличивает стоимость цифровых покупок. Причем эти деньги с потребителей берут, несмотря на то что ранее они переплатили за телефон Apple «на несколько сотен долларов больше, чем его себестоимость».
Также в середине июня этого года стало известно, что Еврокомиссия после обращения Spotify и Rakuten открыла сразу два антимонопольных расследования против Apple касательно функционирования магазина App Store и системы платежей Apple Pay на территории европейской экономической зоны. Указывалось, что в рамках первого расследования высший орган исполнительной власти изучит политику компании в отношении разработчиков приложений для App Store. В частности, будет проанализировано положение лицензионного соглашения, обязывающее использовать систему внутренних покупок Apple под названием In-App Purchases, за что компания взимает 30% комиссионных от продаж.
В Еврокомиссии обратили внимание на ограничение разработчиков в их праве информировать пользователей приложений об альтернативных возможностях покупки товаров вне App Store. Такая практика, как предположили в ведомстве, может в конечном итоге нанести ущерб потребителям, лишив их возможности пользоваться более широким выбором и более низкими ценами.
