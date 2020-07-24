Средний чек россиян при онлайн-покупках в I квартале этого года почти вдвое обогнал траты в офлайне, показало исследование банка «Русский Стандарт», с результатами которого ознакомилось РИА Новости.

Аналитики изучили все онлайн- и офлайн-операции по банковским картам и упорядочили результаты в зависимости от их количества, величины среднего чека, а также пола, возраста и географии клиентов.

«В первом полугодии 2020 года, несмотря на то, что общее количество операций в офлайн пока заметно выше, средний чек онлайн-операций был примерно в два раза выше офлайн-чека: 2 102 рубля против 1 033 рублей», — подсчитали эксперты.

По данным кредитной организации, динамичный переток населения в онлайн идет который год подряд, однако минувшее полугодие заметно ускорило эту миграцию и показало растущую заинтересованность в онлайн-покупках у россиян в условиях изоляции.

Кроме того, набор современных инструментов, упрощающих и ускоряющих проведение подобных операций, расширяется с каждым годом — от мобильных приложений до инновационных способов оплаты в Интернете, к примеру, с помощью Системы быстрых платежей.

Если еще несколько лет назад россияне не совершали крупные покупки онлайн, то сегодня средние чеки у таких покупок заметно выше, чем у традиционных покупок в торговых точках.