Средства предлагается направлять в Фонд переподготовки уязвимых профессий.
В России предлагают ввести налог на роботов, а собранные средства направлять в созданный для этого Фонд переподготовки уязвимых профессий, пишут «Известия». С такой инициативой в Минфин обратился Институт прогрессивного образования. Средства предлагается собирать в созданном для этого Фонде переподготовки уязвимых профессий, в числе которых продавцы, кассиры, экскурсоводы, охранники, рекрутеры, банковские сотрудники, аналитики и другие, сообщила директор Института прогрессивного образования Анна Маркс. Так, предлагается ввести сбор, сопоставимый с 13% НДФЛ со средней заработной платы определенной профессии, установить точный размер отчислений можно будет только после общественной дискуссии. Размер фонда будет зависеть от скорости роботизации бизнеса в России, добавила Маркс.
Есть распространенное заблуждение, будто роботы когда-нибудь полностью заменят людей. Но автоматизация процессов в том числе способствует развитию новых профессиональных областей и целых отраслей, приводит к созданию более высокооплачиваемых рабочих мест, указали в пресс-службе Минтруда.
По словам экспертов, принимать решения о налогах на роботов можно только тогда, когда хотя бы одна отрасль в стране будет полностью или частично автоматизирована. Сейчас массового внедрения роботизированных технологий в бизнесе пока нет. В будущем вырастет спрос, во-первых, на создателей роботов, а во-вторых, на тех, кто сможет работать в связке с ними. Именно поэтому людей и нужно обучать или переобучать, отметили эксперты. В числе профессий будущего также пилоты дронов, которые заменят курьеров, юристы в сфере беспилотного транспорта или робототехники, портные для 3D-печати одежды, оценщики интеллектуальной собственности и так далее.
