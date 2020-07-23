Банк России оценит предложения по дополнительному налоговому стимулированию негосударственного пенсионного обеспечения с учетом потенциального эффекта от их реализации, пишет РБК, ссылаясь на регулятора.

Как отметили в Центробанке, при обсуждении таких предложений необходимо прежде всего оценить потенциальный эффект от их реализации. «С учетом того, что вопросы налогообложения относятся к компетенции Минфина России, Банк России считает, что обсуждать эти предложения необходимо на площадке Минфина России», — отметили в ЦБ.

Ранее сообщалось, что Ассоциация негосударственных пенсионных фондов «Альянс пенсионных фондов» (АНПФ) и Национальная ассоциация негосударственных пенсионных фондов (НАПФ) направили в Центробанк письмо с предложениями ввести отдельный налоговый вычет, лимит для исчисления которого составит 400 тыс. рублей. В соответствии с предложением, лимит для исчисления отдельного налогового вычета должен быть увеличен по аналогии с индивидуальными инвестиционными счетами (ИИС) первого типа.