Речь идет о нескольких десятках клиентов банка.
Альфа-Банк подтвердил утечку данных нескольких десятков своих клиентов, некоторые из них уже неактуальные, деньги клиентов находятся в безопасности, сообщили РИА Новости в пресс-службе банка.
Ранее в пятницу газета «Известия» сообщила, что в DarkNet появилась информация о продаже базы данных клиентов Альфа-Банка и других кредитных организаций.
«Да, данные, частично уже неактуальные данные, нескольких десятков клиентов Альфа-Банка попали к третьим лицам. В данный момент банк проводит расследование инцидента. Уже сейчас можно сказать, что, исходя из формата утекших данных, утечка произошла не из внутренних систем банка», — сказали в пресс-службе банка.
Альфа-Банк заявил, что деньги клиентов находятся в безопасности. «Утекшие данные не позволяют получить доступ к счетам клиентов. По завершении расследования мы уведомим всех пострадавших клиентов и предупредим их об осторожности», — уточнили в кредитной организации.
