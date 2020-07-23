Экономика РФ, несмотря на пандемию, сохраняет стабильность, средств для реализации национальных целей развития достаточно. Об этом заявил премьер-министр РФ Михаил Мишустин в интервью телеканалу «Россия-24».

«Пандемия фактически замедлила темп экономического роста, снизила доходы всех уровней бюджета и нанесла существенный урон большому количеству как людей, так и компаниям, организациям. Я хочу заверить всех, что макроэкономическая стабильность, доходы, которые были собраны до этого во все уровни бюджета РФ, позволяют нам себя чувствовать очень комфортно и стабильно», — сказал он.

Он добавил, что «здесь волноваться не надо, есть достаточные средства, чтобы обеспечить все стратегические национальные цели и национальные проекты».