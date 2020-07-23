Число нелегальных форекс-дилеров в России в первом полугодии 2020 года выросло в 1,6 раза по сравнению с аналогичным периодом 2019-го — до 134 организаций, сообщил директор департамента ЦБ по противодействию недобросовестным практикам Валерий Лях.

«Если в первом полугодии 2019 года у нас был выявлен 81 нелегальный форекс-дилер, то уже в первом полугодии 2020 года их было 134, то есть такой значительный рост», — сказал Лях.