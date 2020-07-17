Банк «Александровский» запустил автоматизированный процесс открытия расчетного счета для юридических лиц и индивидуальных предпринимателей, сообщает пресс-служба кредитной организации.

Новый бизнес-процесс позволяет клиентам получить решение банка об открытии счета в течение часа, а резервирование счета происходит моментально после заполнения онлайн-анкеты. Информация с реквизитами счета направляется клиенту на e-mail и в СМС.

«Решение, реализованное на цифровой платформе, позволило банку оптимизировать бизнес-процессы по открытию счета, автоматизировать операционную деятельность и проверку потенциального клиента по всем внешним источникам, а также внедрить онлайн-мониторинг эффективности работы внутренних служб банка, что существенно сократило сроки открытия счета», — комментирует вице-президент банка «Александровский» Кирилл Каптюгов.

Бизнес-клиенты получили удобный интерфейс в виде личного кабинета, где можно заполнить минимальные сведения для открытия счета, так как часть данных для онлайн-заявки заполняется автоматически из открытых источников. Кроме того, личный кабинет позволяет загрузить и отправить документы в банк, а также отслеживать статус своей заявки. Например, если банку для открытия счета не хватает документа, клиент получает уведомление в СМС и может оперативно загрузить недостающие документы по быстрой ссылке в личном кабинете.