Премьер-министр России Михаил Мишустин подписал постановление, по которому граждане РФ с 1 января 2021 года смогут устраиваться на работу с электронными трудовыми книжками.
«С 1 января 2021 года граждане смогут устраиваться на работу с электронной трудовой книжкой. Изменения в правила ведения таких документов с учетом появления нового цифрового формата утвердил председатель правительства Михаил Мишустин», — говорится в сообщении.
Посмотреть электронную трудовую книжку россияне смогут в личном кабинете на сайте Пенсионного фонда, на портале «Госуслуги» и в приложениях этих ресурсов на смартфоне. Сведения из цифровой книжки можно будет также получить в виде бумажной выписки у последнего работодателя, в ПФР и в МФЦ.
Закон о введении электронных трудовых книжек вступил в силу с 1 января 2020 года. Согласно закону, работодатели предоставляют в электронном виде в ПФР данные о приеме на работу сотрудников, переводе на другую постоянную работу, увольнении, подаче соответствующих заявлений. С начала 2020 года данные о трудовой деятельности работников формируются в электронном виде.
К настоящему времени уже 1,44 млн российских компаний направили в ПФР сведения о трудовой деятельности более 24,7 млн человек. Работник имеет право выбрать между бумажной и электронной версией этого документа в течение 2020 года. С 2021 года у всех, впервые устроившихся на работу, сведения о трудовой деятельности будут вестись только в электронном виде без оформления бумажной трудовой книжки.
