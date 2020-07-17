Фора-Банк проводит акцию «Пора открываться!» по торговому эквайрингу, следует из релиза кредитной организации.

«До 30 сентября для всех новых клиентов по эквайрингу Фора-Банк предлагает акцию «Пора открываться!» с бесплатным обслуживанием до трех месяцев и низкой ставкой по комиссии. Чтобы запустить новую торговую точку, достаточно оставить заявку на сайте и подписать с банком договор. Мы берем на себя все работы по установке и настройке терминального оборудования и откроем вам расчетный счет бесплатно для получения возмещения, а также предоставим онлайн-кассу «Эвотор» в аренду при необходимости», — отмечается в сообщении.

Банк подключит торговый эквайринг по ставке от 1,5% для различных категорий бизнеса.