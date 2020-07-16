IT-отрасль может быть драйвером развития экономики.
Развитие IT-отрасли в России позволит снизить нефтяную зависимость. Об этом сообщил министр финансов РФ Антон Силуанов на заседании Кабмина.
«Сегодня экономическая активность все больше переходит в онлайн-режим, рассчитываем, что IT-отрасль будет драйвером развития экономики. Развитие этого сектора позволит снизить нефтяную зависимость нашей экономики от энергоресурсов», — сказал Силуанов.
Ранее сообщалось, что Минфин РФ подготовил поправки к налоговому законодательству для проведения налогового маневра в IT-отрасли. Проектом предусматривается снижение уже действующего льготного тарифа страховых взносов для IT-компаний в размере от 14% до 7,6% на бессрочный период. Также для этой категории налогоплательщиков ставка налога на прибыль устанавливается в размере 3%, что в несколько раз ниже действующей ставки 20%.
