Бразилия, Россия и ЮАР потеряли почти десять лет роста и останутся в режиме восстановления как минимум до 2024 года.
Мировая экономика не сможет вернуться к показателям, достигнутым до начала пандемии, раньше 2022 года, Россия останется в режиме восстановления как минимум до 2024 года, пишет РБК. К такому выводу пришли эксперты Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
Как прогнозируют аналитики, уже по итогам III квартала нынешнего года страны G7 начнут отчитываться о росте экономики темпами, превышающими в квартальном исчислении 10%. Эксперты EIU отмечают, что столь высокие темпы будут связаны в первую очередь с обвалом экономик во II квартале и, соответственно, низкой базой для сравнения.
Реальная скорость восстановления в странах G7 будет менее впечатляющей. Согласно прогнозу EIU, на уровень 2019 года большинство стран G7 (США, Канада, Германия и Франция) вернутся уже в 2022 году. В Великобритании процесс восстановления затянется до конца 2023 года, а в Японии и Италии — до 2024-го.
По словам директора по глобальному прогнозированию компании Economist Intelligence Unit Агаты Демарайс, Бразилия, Россия и ЮАР потеряли почти десять лет роста и останутся в режиме восстановления как минимум до 2024 года.
