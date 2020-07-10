Программа лояльности «Спасибо от Сбербанка» и мультимедийный сервис Okko расширили сотрудничество: теперь пользователи могут списывать бонусы «Спасибо» на покупки подписок и просмотр контента в Okko, сообщает пресс-служба кредитной организации.

«Все участники программы лояльности смогут обменять накопленные бонусы «Спасибо» на скидку до 99% при оплате услуг Оkko. Опция доступна на Smart TV, вышедших после 2015 года, и на okko.tv», — говорится в релизе.

Кроме того, оплачивая покупки в Okko картами Visa Platinum, Visa Gold, Visa Infinite, Mastercard Platinum, Mastercard Gold, Mastercard World Black, клиенты Сбербанка получат 5% бонусов «Спасибо». Владельцы других карт Сбербанка получат 3% бонусов «Спасибо».