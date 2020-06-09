Перечисление НДС по арендным платежам могут переложить с владельцев торговых и деловых центров на съемщиков помещений, пишут «Известия». Об этом говорится в проекте поправки в Налоговый кодекс, подготовленном в комитете Совфеда по бюджету и финрынкам.

Так, если сейчас за перечисление НДС в бюджет отвечает владелец недвижимости, то, в случае если поправку СФ примут, эта обязанность перед Федеральной налоговой службой (ФНС) перейдет к арендатору. Предполагается, что такая схема будет действовать лишь на арендаторов из пострадавших отраслей, которым ранее фактически была предоставлена отсрочка по уплате аренды до 1 октября. Также эта мера будет временной — лишь на период кризиса.

По словам экспертов, далеко не все арендодатели — это юрлица, у которых есть обязанность по уплате НДС в бюджет, а граждане и так не обязаны уплачивать этот налог. Нельзя просто оставить эту категорию арендодателей без внимания — в противном случае это может быть расценено как налоговая дискриминация. Также предлагаемый механизм позволит съемщику, по сути, «удерживать» этот налог из арендной платы. Если они получают отсрочку по расчетам за помещение, то и НДС нужно будет перечислять не раньше погашения задолженности. Арендаторы смогут удерживать НДС и затем принимать его к вычету, а владельцы недвижимости будут избавлены от обязанности платить его с несуществующей выручки, поясняют эксперты.

Как предложил первый вице-президент «Опоры России» Владислав Корочкин, гораздо более приемлемый вариант — дать возможность уплачивать и принимать к вычету НДС по факту поступления денег.