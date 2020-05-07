Чистая прибыль Промсвязьбанка (ПСБ) по МСФО за I квартал 2020 года составила 7 млрд рублей, увеличившись на 26% по сравнению с аналогичным периодом прошлого года, говорится в релизе финучреждения.

Чистый процентный доход вырос на 35% год к году — до 15,6 млрд рублей за счет роста объемов бизнеса, а также консолидации Связь-Банка.

Чистая процентная маржа за отчетный период составила 2,7% по сравнению с 3,1% за аналогичный период 2019 года, что обусловлено более быстрой переоценкой портфеля ликвидных активов банка на фоне устойчивого снижения ключевой ставки ЦБ.

«Операционный доход за отчетный период увеличился на 69% год к году — до 26,2 мдрд рублей, что обеспечено ростом регулярного бизнеса ПСБ. Кроме того, в отчетном периоде банк получил единовременный доход в размере 7,6 млрд рублей по мировому соглашению с НПФ (конвертация депозитов в субординированные облигации по ставке ниже рыночной в соответствии с требованиями МСФО 9). Соотношение операционных расходов к операционному доходу год к году улучшилось с 58% до 47%. Активы банка с начала года увеличились на 3% — до 2,233 трлн рублей по состоянию на 1 апреля 2020 года (2019 год — 2,162 трлн рублей). Основные направления роста активов — ликвидные активы и кредитный портфель», — отмечается в сообщении.

Кредитный портфель, за вычетом резерва под обесценение, в отчетном периоде увеличился на 5% и составил 1,125 трлн рублей (2019 год — 1,071 трлн рублей). Объем средств на счетах клиентов по итогам отчетного периода сократился на 7% и составил 1,576 трлн рублей. Объем средств на счетах корпоративных клиентов сократился на 17% до 760 млрд рублей за счет планового погашения одного крупного депозита.