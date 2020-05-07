В «ВТБ-Онлайн» появилась возможность подтверждения учетной записи на портале госуслуг. Клиентам банка не придется идти в офис или центр обслуживания — все можно сделать онлайн. Подтвердить учетную запись смогут потенциально до 1 млн пользователей, сообщает пресс-служба кредитной организации.

«Для клиентов доступны две опции — подтверждение учетной записи или регистрация на госуслугах при помощи специалиста банка в отделениях ВТБ, а также онлайн-сервис в мобильном приложении и интернет-банке. С подтвержденной учетной записью клиенты смогут дистанционно получать государственные услуги», — говорится в релизе.

Чтобы подтвердить учетную запись, нужно перейти в раздел «Прочее» в мобильном приложении «ВТБ-Онлайн» и выбрать «Регистрацию на госуслугах». В интернет-банке потребуется перейти в профиль пользователя. Далее клиенту нужно ввести номер СНИЛС, если он отсутствует в профиле. В определенных случаях придет подтверждающее СМС-сообщение. После этого учетная запись будет подтверждена.

Если учетная запись на портале госуслуг еще не создана, клиент сможет зарегистрироваться прямо в «ВТБ-Онлайн».

Ранее банк реализовал возможность открытия счета по биометрии в режиме онлайн.