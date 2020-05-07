Треть россиян на самоизоляции продолжают работать и в свободное время, показало исследование платежной системы «Мир», которое имеется в распоряжении РИА Новости.

Личный опрос респондентов проводился путем анкетирования, репрезентативная выборка составила 1 200 человек.

Свободное время те, кто работает дистанционно, тратят на домашние дела (54%), общение с семьей и близкими (44%), просмотр фильмов и сериалов (44%) и чтение книг (37%). Фильмы и сериалы большинство россиян смотрят в бесплатных онлайн-кинотеатрах, книги предпочитает читать бумажные, а те, кто все-таки скачивает электронные книги, делают это в бесплатных библиотеках, выяснили аналитики.

«Впрочем, 33% респондентов и в свободное время продолжают работать. Наименее популярные у россиян занятия на самоизоляции – это медитация (4%) и настольные игры (3%)», — также показал опрос.

Всего же из числа тех участников опроса, кто работает в период самоизоляции, примерно треть делает это удаленно, причем две трети из них работали из дома и до начала пандемии.