Речь идет о 1,41 трлн рублей.
Профицит ликвидности банковского сектора с 8 по 15 мая вырос на 14% до 1,41 трлн рублей, отмечается в шестом выпуске еженедельного аналитического обзора «Финансовый пульс».
Отмечается, что в наибольшей степени этому способствовало сокращение требований Банка России к кредитным организациям по операциям РЕПО на аукционной основе. Также 12 мая отдельные банки привлекли незначительный объем рублевой ликвидности, 1,4 млрд рублей, по инструменту «валютный своп» Банка России за доллары США.
14 мая Банк России сообщил, что с конца месяца начнет проводить долгосрочные аукционы РЕПО на сроки один месяц и один год. Операции направлены на уменьшение дисбалансов в срочности активов и пассивов кредитных организаций в условиях снижения структурного профицита ликвидности и сокращения срочности обязательств кредитных организаций. Возможность долгосрочного рефинансирования создаст для банков дополнительные стимулы к реструктуризации текущих ссуд и выдаче новых долгосрочных кредитов, пояснили в ЦБ.
