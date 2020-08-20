АКРА подтвердило кредитный рейтинг банка «Солидарность» на уровне «B(RU)», прогноз — «стабильный», следует из релиза агентства.

«Кредитный рейтинг АО «КБ «Солидарность» определяется умеренно низкой оценкой бизнес-профиля, удовлетворительной достаточностью капитала, критической оценкой риск-профиля, а также адекватной позицией по фондированию и ликвидности», — отмечается в сообщении.

По данным аналитиков, АКРА оценивает позицию банка «Солидарность» по достаточности капитала как удовлетворительную, учитывая тот факт, что банк функционирует в рамках ПФО (требуется соблюдать только контрольные показатели по нормативам достаточности, а также по ряду других нормативов). По состоянию на 1 января 2020-го банк с запасом поддерживал нормативы достаточности (Н1.1. и Н1.2 — 21,3%, Н1.0 — 29,4%), что позволяло банку с запасом выполнять требования ПФО, а также выдержать существенный рост стоимости кредитного риска (более 500 б. п.).

Аналитики также отмечают крайне низкую возможность банка по генерации нового капитала в результате его низкой операционной эффективности (по расчетам АКРА, коэффициент усредненной генерации капитала (КУГК) в период с 2015 по 2019 год отрицательный).

Банк «Солидарность» на 1 января 2020-го был способен выдержать значительный отток клиентских средств как в рамках базового, так и стрессового (профицит на уровне 11% совокупных обязательств) сценария АКРА. Дисбалансов на более длительных сроках не отмечается (по состоянию на 1 января 2020-го показатель дефицита долгосрочной ликвидности, ПДДЛ, превысил 100%), заключили в АКРА.