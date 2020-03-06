Рубль начал торговую сессию понедельника положительным движением по отношению к доллару и евро, свидетельствуют данные Московской биржи.
Рубль начал торговую сессию понедельника положительным движением по отношению к доллару и евро, свидетельствуют данные Московской биржи.
На 10:00 мск доллар дешевел на 37 копеек по сравнению с закрытием предыдущих торгов, а евро — на 36 копеек. На 10:10 мск курс доллара расчетами «завтра» составил 66,48 рубля (минус 40 копеек). Курс евро на 10:10 мск равнялся 73,44 рубля (минус 38 копеек).
Как комментировала перед открытием торгов старший аналитик информационно-аналитического центра «Альпари» Анна Бодрова, в понедельник американская валюта имеет шансы на снижение в область 65,25—65,75 рубля. Евро в понедельник скорректируется к 72,85 рубля. Диапазон колебаний на ближайшее время предполагает движение в рамках 72—73,5 рубля, прогнозировала Бодрова.
Комментарии: 1
https://medium.com/@portsmouthvsarsenal_live/live-chelsea-vs-bayern-munich-live-stream-watch-champions-league-online-coverage-2241af70a4e6
https://medium.com/@portsmouthvsarsenal_live/live-chelsea-vs-bayern-munich-live-stream-watch-champions-league-online-coverage-2241af70a4e6
https://medium.com/@portsmouthvsarsenal_live/live-chelsea-vs-bayern-munich-live-stream-watch-champions-league-online-coverage-2241af70a4e6
Portsmouth vs Arsenal
Portsmouth vs Arsenal
Portsmouth vs Arsenal
Portsmouth vs Arsenal Live
Portsmouth vs Arsenal Live
Portsmouth vs Arsenal Live Stream
Portsmouth vs Arsenal Live Stream
Portsmouth vs Arsenal Live TV
Portsmouth vs Arsenal Live Online
Portsmouth vs Arsenal Live Free
Portsmouth vs Arsenal Live Free TV
https://medium.com/@portsmouthvsarsenal_live/live-chelsea-vs-bayern-munich-live-stream-watch-champions-league-online-coverage-2241af70a4e6
https://medium.com/@portsmouthvsarsenal_live/live-chelsea-vs-bayern-munich-live-stream-watch-champions-league-online-coverage-2241af70a4e6
https://medium.com/@portsmouthvsarsenal_live/live-chelsea-vs-bayern-munich-live-stream-watch-champions-league-online-coverage-2241af70a4e6
Arsenal vs Portsmouth
Arsenal vs Portsmouth
Arsenal vs Portsmouth
Arsenal vs Portsmouth Live
Arsenal vs Portsmouth Live
Arsenal vs Portsmouth Live Sthream
Arsenal vs Portsmouth Live Stream
Arsenal vs Portsmouth Live TV
Arsenal vs Portsmouth Live Online
Arsenal vs Portsmouth Live Free
Arsenal vs Portsmouth Live Free TV
https://medium.com/@portsmouthvsarsenal_live/live-chelsea-vs-bayern-munich-live-stream-watch-champions-league-online-coverage-2241af70a4e6
https://medium.com/@portsmouthvsarsenal_live/live-chelsea-vs-bayern-munich-live-stream-watch-champions-league-online-coverage-2241af70a4e6
https://medium.com/@portsmouthvsarsenal_live/live-chelsea-vs-bayern-munich-live-stream-watch-champions-league-online-coverage-2241af70a4e6