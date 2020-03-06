Рубль начал торговую сессию понедельника положительным движением по отношению к доллару и евро, свидетельствуют данные Московской биржи.

На 10:00 мск доллар дешевел на 37 копеек по сравнению с закрытием предыдущих торгов, а евро — на 36 копеек. На 10:10 мск курс доллара расчетами «завтра» составил 66,48 рубля (минус 40 копеек). Курс евро на 10:10 мск равнялся 73,44 рубля (минус 38 копеек).

Как комментировала перед открытием торгов старший аналитик информационно-аналитического центра «Альпари» Анна Бодрова, в понедельник американская валюта имеет шансы на снижение в область 65,25—65,75 рубля. Евро в понедельник скорректируется к 72,85 рубля. Диапазон колебаний на ближайшее время предполагает движение в рамках 72—73,5 рубля, прогнозировала Бодрова.