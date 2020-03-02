Можно будет покупать не только частные дома, но и квартиры в современных жилых комплексах (ЖК).
Россияне смогут получить ипотечные кредиты под 2,7% в курортных поселениях Краснодарского края — список уже утвержден приказом Минсельхоза региона, пишут «Известия». Льготные условия будут предоставляться по программе сельской ипотеки, старт которой запланирован на март 2020 года. Минсельхоз России до 23 февраля принимал документы от банков, желающих принять в ней участие, уже началось заключение соглашений с ними.
В программе принимают участие Россельхозбанк и Сбербанк. Россельхозбанк уже включился в программу, получить ипотеку можно под 2,7%, сообщили в департаменте экономики и стратегического развития администрации Сочи. Сбербанк планирует запуск программы в III квартале 2020 года.
По данным ведомства, в программе могут участвовать сельские территории и поселки городского типа, рабочие поселки, не входящие в состав городских округов, а также малые города с численностью населения менее 30 тыс. человек. Исключение — муниципальные образования Москвы, Московской области и Санкт-Петербурга. В список сельских территорий Краснодарского края, участвующих в программе, вошли 1 687 населенных пунктов. В их числе и те, которые находятся на первой линии моря, и популярные курорты, указал директор федеральной сети агентств недвижимости «Этажи» Ильдар Хусаинов.
Можно будет покупать не только частные дома, но и квартиры в современных жилых комплексах (ЖК). Только в пригороде Санкт-Петербурга не менее 37 ЖК подходят под эти параметры. Они расположены во Всеволожском, Выборгском, Гатчинском, Кингисеппском, Киришском, Кировском и Ломоносовском районах, рассказал Хусаинов.
По словам экспертов, одна из главных особенностей программы — то, что воспользоваться льготными условиями могут практически все желающие независимо от места жительства. Есть ограничения — льгота предоставляется только один раз. Человек, который получил жилье под низкий процент, не имеет права его продавать в течение пяти лет, даже если он закрыл кредит, отметили эксперты. Также на территориях спутников крупных городов такую ипотеку будут оформлять для строительства дач с возможностью круглогодичного проживания. Еще одна возможность — строительство жилья в целях дальнейшего инвестирования, считают эксперты.
