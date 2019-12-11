Банк России впервые оценил клиентские активы в брокерской отрасли: в общей сложности на 30 сентября открыто 3,4 млн брокерских счетов с совокупным объемом активов 10,6 трлн рублей. Такие данные аналитического комментария по активам в брокерской отрасли за III квартал 2019 года приводятся в сообщении регулятора.

В среднем по России размер брокерского счета физического лица составляет 400 тыс. рублей.

Структура активов на брокерских счетах в банках и некредитных финансовых организациях достаточно схожая, отмечают авторы материала. Основу портфеля составляют ценные бумаги, на долю которых приходится 91% и 95% соответственно. Их общий объем оценивается в 9,8 трлн рублей.

Также представлен анализ регионального распределения клиентов брокеров. По России клиенты распределены более равномерно, чем активы. Так, например, на Москву и Московскую область приходится 23% клиентов (785,8 тыс. лиц), но при этом здесь сосредоточено 68% активов (7 трлн 177,1 млрд рублей). Среди иностранных юрисдикций, резиденты которых открывают брокерские счета в России, лидирует Кипр: на его долю приходится 87% от общего объема активов иностранных клиентов.