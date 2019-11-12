Компания Facebook объявила о запуске собственной системы электронных платежей Facebook Pay. Соответствующее заявление размещено во вторник на сайте компании.

«Сегодня мы представляем Facebook Pay, которая позволит людям совершать платежи удобным, безопасным и надежным способом в Facebook, Messenger, Instagram и WhatsApp», — говорится в сообщении.

Согласно заявлению, новый сервис позволит сохранять платежную информацию в приложениях, которую не нужно будет вводить каждый раз, когда пользователь захочет сделать покупку.

Сервис будет запущен на этой неделе в соцсетях Facebook и Instagram для пользователей, проживающих на территории США. Им можно будет воспользоваться для сбора средств, покупок в игровых приложениях и приобретения билетов на мероприятия. Компания заявляет, что в дальнейшем планирует предоставить доступ к сервису на территории других стран.