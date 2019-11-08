Глава государства напомнил, что для сбора и хранения больших данных необходимо создавать облачные платформы, программное обеспечение и расширять к ним доступ отечественного бизнеса.
Развитие искусственного интеллекта должно опираться на баланс между необходимостью раскрытия информации и защитой личных данных граждан. Об этом заявил в субботу президент РФ Владимир Путин, выступая на конференции Artificial Intelligence Journey, организованной Сбербанком.
«Мы хорошо понимаем, что грань очень тонкая. Нужно найти баланс между максимальным раскрытием информации и правами людей на защиту этой информации там, где они считают, что эта защита должна быть обеспечена», — сказал Путин.
