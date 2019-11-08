Почти 100% решений по кредитам физическим лицам и 35% по юрлицам в Сбербанке сейчас принимает искусственный интеллект. Об этом заявил глава госбанка Герман Греф в ходе форума Восточной Европы по искусственному интеллекту Artificial Intelligence Journey (AIJ).

«Если раньше я проводил минимум один день в неделю, прописывая различные финансовые решения, то сегодня 99% решений по физическим лицам и 35% по юридическим лицам принимается без нашего участия вообще. В основном искусственный интеллект принимает эти решения. У нас есть задача к 2022 году — 70% по юридическим лицам довести принятие решений», — сказал Греф.

Глава Сбербанка также отметил, что не всю текущую человеческую деятельность можно передать искусственному интеллекту.

«Проблема в том, что то, чем мы сейчас занимаемся, не всегда можно передать машине. Машина пока глупая, она пока может делать только то, что уже было в прошлом. Я занимаюсь разращением ситуаций, по которым развалки в прошлом еще не было. Как только такое решение будет, я найду чем заниматься и с удовольствием буду отдавать эту рутину искусственному интеллекту», — сказал он.