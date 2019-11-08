Энергомашбанк запустил акцию «РКО за 0 рублей на 1 год» для юридических лиц и индивидуальных предпринимателей, открывающих в банке расчетный счет и зарегистрированных в Санкт-Петербурге и Ленинградской области, следует из релиза финучреждения.

«Помимо бесплатного открытия счета, в течение 12 месяцев клиентам бесплатно предоставляются основные услуги по расчетно-кассовому обслуживанию. Клиентам бесплатно открывается расчетный счет с подключением системы «Банк — клиент» в стандартной версии или с мобильным приложением. В течение года с момента открытия счета каждый месяц клиент бесплатно получает пакет услуг: ведение счета (с седьмого месяца — при условии среднедневного остатка не менее 100 тысяч рублей), проведение 50 электронных платежных поручений, прием наличных денежных средств (без ограничения сумм), платежи в адрес физических лиц (до 300 тысяч рублей в месяц)», — отмечается в сообщении.

Счет можно открыть в семи офисах Энергомашбанка в Санкт-Петербурге. Срок проведения акции — с 5 ноября по 31 декабря 2019 года.