Каждый десятый потенциальный клиент микрофинансовых организаций в РФ сталкивался с «серыми» кредиторами, при этом более трети (33,8%) потенциальных заемщиков не могут отличить легального кредитора от мошенника, говорится в исследовании МФК «Займер».

«Значительная группа — 30,5% респондентов — заявили, что о существовании незаконных компаний на рынке микрокредитования впервые узнали из опроса «Займера». Еще у 11,5% опрошенных имеется собственный негативный опыт взаимодействия с «серыми» кредиторами, а у 5,9% была возможность наблюдать аналогичный опыт знакомых», — отмечается в релизе.

По данным МФК «Займер», 12,6% респондентов изучали информацию о нелегальных кредиторах в прессе, но сами с их деятельностью не сталкивались. А 5,7% не только наслышаны о них, но и с легкостью могут указать их местоположение в своем населенном пункте.

В опросе компании приняли участие около 1 тыс. россиян, проживающих во всех регионах страны.