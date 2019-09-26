Портфель займов, предоставленных микрофинансовыми организациями субъектам малого и среднего предпринимательства, за последний год вырос почти на треть (29%). Об этом говорится в обзоре «Тенденции на рынке МФО предпринимательского финансирования» за II квартал 2019 года, подготовленном департаментом микрофинансового рынка Банка России. Квартальный объем займов, выданных малому и среднему бизнесу, увеличился на 33% по сравнению с I кварталом 2019 года.

Микрофинансовыми организациями предпринимательского финансирования являются компании, которые специализируются на выдаче займов МСП. В настоящее время в государственном реестре насчитывается 237 подобных МФО, подавляющее большинство которых (77%) составляют компании с государственным участием в капитале, работающие по госпрограммам поддержки и развития малого и среднего бизнеса. Эти компании менее склонны к риску и более тщательно оценивают заемщика, поэтому доля просроченной задолженности в сегменте составляет 9,3% (ниже среднерыночной на 18 процентных пунктов).

«Тенденцией последнего полугодия стало увеличение в объемах предпринимательского финансирования МСП доли коммерческих МФО (64% от доли МФО с госучастием). Таким образом, частные микрофинансовые организации продемонстрировали растущий интерес к этой бизнес-модели и стали драйвером роста данного сегмента рынка во втором квартале 2019 года», — отмечают в ЦБ.

Средняя сумма займа для МСП у государственных МФО продолжает оставаться значительно выше (1,57 млн рублей), чем у коммерческих МФО (0,69 млн рублей). Однако количество действующих договоров растет быстрее у коммерческих МФО, которые выдают меньшие займы на более долгий срок, что может быть связано с отсутствием ограничений при выборе заемщика.

Почти половина МФО выдают малому бизнесу займы по ставкам 7—10% годовых — таковы данные опроса, в котором приняли участие 111 компаний (47% от всех МФО предпринимательского финансирования). Опрошенные также обозначили необходимость увеличения разрешенного срока кредитования МСП, в том числе в связи с повышением предельной суммы займа с 3 млн до 5 млн рублей.

При этом сами микрофинансовые институты также являются субъектами малого и среднего предпринимательства, отмечается в материале. Количество созданных отраслью рабочих мест за последние два года выросло на 30%, а налоговые отчисления за 2018 год увеличились на 65,8% по сравнению с 2017 годом и более чем в два раза по сравнению с 2016-м.