ВТБ представил обновленную линейку пакетов услуг расчетно-кассового обслуживания (РКО) для корпоративных клиентов, говорится в сообщении кредитной организации.
Линейка включает четыре пакета: «На Старте», «Самое важное», «Все включено», «Большие обороты». Подключить пакет услуг к расчетному счету могут как действующие, так и новые клиенты банка.
Пакеты услуг «Все включено», «Большие обороты» можно расширить подключаемыми опциями, комбинируя их под свои потребности, такими как: «Платежи плюс», «Персональные переводы», «Выдача наличных», «Касса плюс», «ВЭД».
Расчетный счет открывается как в российской, так и в иностранной валюте без взимания дополнительной платы к стоимости пакета. Обслуживание счета в рублях при использовании интернет-банка, а также проведение рублевых платежей внутри ВТБ, осуществляются бесплатно. Количество включенных межбанковских переводов варьируется в зависимости от типа пакета.
Клиентам ВТБ доступна отсрочка платежа на стоимость пакета, а при авансовой оплате за несколько месяцев предоставляются дополнительные скидки от 5 до 15%.
