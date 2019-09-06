Интерес китайских компаний к En+ Group обусловлен экологическими проблемами в стране.
Две китайские промышленные группы, аффилированные с государством, ведут переговоры с ВТБ о возможном выкупе у банка акций En+ Group, пишет FT со ссылкой на источники, знакомые с ходом переговоров. ВТБ владеет более 20% в En+ Group.
«Они сейчас не обсуждают точные детали, но интерес к ним [сделкам] серьезен с обеих сторон», — сказал один из собеседников FT.
Как отмечает издание со ссылкой на близкий к En+ источник, маловероятно, что OFAC (Управление по контролю за иностранными активами Минфина США — прим. ТАСС) будет против этой сделки, так как в ней не задействованы лица и компании, находящиеся под санкциями.
Интерес китайских компаний к En+ Group обусловлен экологическими проблемами в стране, что усиливает интерес государства к низкоуглеродной энергетике. «Китайские компании хотят переходить на возобновляемую энергетику, En+ соответствует этому профилю», — пишет FT.
В июне глава ВТБ Андрей Костин сообщил журналистам, что банк в настоящее время не обсуждает продажу своей доли в En+ Group.
