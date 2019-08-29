В одном из ближайших обновлений мессенджера Telegram появится возможность скрыть свой номер телефона даже от тех, кто внес его в список контактов, пишет Reuters со ссылкой на источник.

Сейчас в настройках Telegram есть возможность скрыть номер телефона, однако в правилах мессенджера есть примечание: если кто-нибудь сохранит номер в контактах, он будет виден и в самом Telegram, независимо от настроек приватности.