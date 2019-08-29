В Швейцарии, где прокуратура расследует деятельность экс-хозяина Черкизовского рынка Тельмана Исмаилова, для погашения многомиллиардных долгов арестовали его счета, сообщает «Коммерсант».

Прокуратура Цюриха по заявлению БМ-Банка 3 декабря прошлого года возбудила в отношении Тельмана Исмаилова уголовное дело по признакам трех преступлений, заподозрив его в мошеннических действиях при банкротстве, фактическом сокращении активов в ущерб кредиторам и других экономических преступлениях. Следственный комитет России подозревает Тельмана Исмаилова в заказных убийствах и похищении человека.

В заявлении БМ-Банка говорилось, что с сентября 2012-го по февраль 2014 года он предоставил три кредита на общую сумму свыше 230 млн долларов подконтрольным компаниям. В обеспечение исполнения обязательств компаний перед банком были заключены договоры поручительства с самим Исмаиловым. В установленные сроки займы возвращены не были.

Как сейчас выясняется, Исмаилов и подконтрольные ему компании начали отчуждать принадлежащее им имущество, тем самым уменьшая общий размер собственных активов и делая невозможным возвращение задолженности. Также Исмаилов перевел ряд своих активов на родственников, проживающих в Швейцарии, и сам реализует некоторые бизнес-проекты с помощью местных компаний.

Представители БМ-Банка 19 августа подали заявление в женевский суд о наложении арестов на счета в Compagnie Bancaire Helvetique SA и Corner Banca SA. Через два дня суд удовлетворил требование потерпевшего. Прокуратура полагает, что Исмаилов использовал швейцарские активы и банковские счета для отмывания денежных средств, полученных в результате махинаций в России.