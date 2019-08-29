При формировании резервов Банк ДОМ.РФ нарушил положение ЦБ.
Счетная палата (СП) усомнилась в том, что санируемому банку «Российский капитал» (переименован в Банк ДОМ.РФ) было необходимо создавать часть резервов во II квартале 2018 года, что привело к росту убытков и полной потере капитала, сообщают «Ведомости», ссылаясь на отчет Счетной палаты.
В 2017 году убыток «Российского капитала» составил 16 млрд рублей по РСБУ, но новый хозяин инициировал повторную аудиторскую проверку банка и сменил аудитора, после чего, убыток вырос до 29,8 млрд рублей; в апреле 2018 года банк создал резервы на 9,6 млрд рублей по ссудам, ценным бумагам, условным обязательствам кредитного и некредитного характера и попросил своего акционера докапитализировать его на 22 млрд рублей, через месяц банк уменьшил оценочную стоимость основных средств на 1,6 млрд рублей, в результате капитал банка стал отрицательным – минус 5 млрд рублей, указывает Счетная палата.
Это позволило расторгнуть неэффективные для банка сделки привлечения, также АСВ выкупило проблемные активы у банка на 2,5 млрд рублей, а корпорация «ДОМ.РФ» внесла в имущество своего дочернего банка безвозмездный вклад на 10,9 млрд рублей; внесение вклада в имущество банка предполагал обновленный план санации, но его условием было предоставление АСВ корпорации «ДОМ.РФ» займов по ставке 0,51% годовых на 6,8 млрд рублей до 2031 года и на 7,1 млрд рублей до 2025 года, в результате этих действий экономическая выгода ДОМ.РФ составила 2,5 млрд рублей, при этом «Российский капитал» одновременно досрочно погасил кредиты на ту же сумму, привлеченные от АСВ.
По мнению СП, изначально «создание резервов в заявленных объемах в отдельных случаях не было необходимым», при формировании резервов Банк ДОМ.РФ нарушил положение ЦБ, поскольку профессиональное суждение банка, по которому был сформирован резерв, не содержало оценки финансового положения заемщиков.
В ноябре 2018 года ЦБ изменил план санации, в него были включены в том числе кредиты, по которым банк создавал резервы в апреле – мае, после этого банк расформировал резервы на 5 млрд рублей, подчеркивает Счетная палата, теперь банк может создавать их поэтапно до 2025 года; положительно на финансовом результате банка за 2018 года сказалось и признание отложенного налогового актива на 3,3 млрд рублей — в результате прибыль банка за 2018 год составила 12,8 млрд рублей, а капитал – 26 млрд рублей.
Комментарии: 25
