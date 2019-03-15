Правительство РФ не исключает докапитализации подпавшего под американские санкции Еврофинанс Моснарбанка после его передачи в государственную казну, сообщил журналистам первый вице-премьер, министр финансов РФ Антон Силуанов.

«Дали поручение Минэкономразвития, Росимуществу и Минфину рассмотреть такое предложение и в целом подготовить предложение, которое, думаю, будет положительным. Наши министерства посмотрят и взвесят. В таких условиях нужно говорить, скорее всего, о докапитализации. Надо смотреть достаточность (капитала), — сказал Силуанов.

ВТБ ранее объявил, что намерен безвозмездно передать свою долю в Еврофинанс Моснарбанке Росимуществу. По информации источника ТАСС, свою долю в кредитной организации Росимуществу также может передать Газпромбанк. Представитель Газпромбанка подтвердил такие планы.