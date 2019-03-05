Слушание дела отложено до 14 мая.
Арбитражный суд Москвы решил привлечь «Национальный Клиринговый Центр» (НКЦ) к участию в деле по иску Промсвязьбанка к негосударственным пенсионным фондам (НПФ) «Будущее», «Сафмар» и «Доверие», продавшим 20% акций банка накануне его санации, передает корреспондент ТАСС из зала суда. Слушание дела отложено до 14 мая, так как стороны ведут переговоры по мировому соглашению.
«Привлечь небанковскую кредитную организацию АО «Национальный Клиринговый Центр» к участию в деле в качестве третьего лица, не заявляющего самостоятельных требований», — сказала судья. О привлечении НКЦ просили ответчики, так как центральный контрагент в силу закона является стороной по биржевым сделкам, которые оспаривает Промсвязьбанк.
В рамках этого иска Промсвязьбанк требует взыскать 16,5 млрд рублей с НПФ, их управляющих компаний и компании бывшего собственника банка Дмитрия Ананьева Promsvyaz Capital B.V. Промсвязьбанк исходит из того, что ответчикам было заранее известно о санации банка, и они понимали, что в результате санации акции банка, принадлежащие фондам, «не будут стоить нисколько», заявил представитель Промсвязьбанка в суде.
О переносе заседания просили представители пенсионных фондов и их УК, так как, по их словам, фонды продолжают вести с Промсвязьбанком «сложные» переговоры о мирном урегулировании спора. Представитель Промсвязьбанка на заседании подтвердил, что такие переговоры ведутся. Прошлое заседание было отложено по этой же причине.
При этом один из ответчиков, Promsvyaz Capital B.V., в переговорах по мирному урегулированию не участвует, сообщила на заседании его представитель.
Комментарии: 13
https://tvpcvshd.de/winnipegjetsvstampabaylightninglivestreamonline/
https://tvpcvshd.de/winnipegjetsvstampabaylightninglivestreamonline/
https://tvpcvshd.de/winnipegjetsvstampabaylightninglivestreamonline/
https://tvpcvshd.de/winnipegjetsvstampabaylightninglivestreamonline/
https://tvpcvshd.de/winnipegjetsvstampabaylightninglivestreamonline/
https://tvpcvshd.de/winnipegjetsvstampabaylightninglivestreamonline/
https://tvpcvshd.de/winnipegjetsvstampabaylightninglivestreamonline/
https://tvpcvshd.de/winnipegjetsvstampabaylightninglivestreamonline/
https://tvpcvshd.de/winnipegjetsvstampabaylightninglivestreamonline/
https://tvpcvshd.de/winnipegjetsvstampabaylightninglivestreamonline/
https://tvpcvshd.de/winnipegjetsvstampabaylightninglivestreamonline/
https://tvpcvshd.de/winnipegjetsvstampabaylightninglivestreamonline/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/
https://tvpcvshd.de/tampabaylightningvswinnipegjets/